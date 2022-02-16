Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

European attempts to replace Russian gas by LNG risk sparking gas crisis in Asia, Russia's Novak says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

European attempts to replace Russian gas by LNG risk sparking gas crisis in Asia, Russia's Novak says

European attempts to replace Russian gas by LNG risk sparking gas crisis in Asia, Russia's Novak says

FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

16 Feb 2022 06:18PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 06:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW : Even a partial refusal by Europe of Russian pipeline gas in favour of liquefied natural gas (LNG) risks triggering another wave of gas crises in Asia, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister told an industry magazine on Wednesday.

In comments on recent spikes in energy prices globally, Alexander Novak also said that Europe should think of returning to long-term gas contracts to limit risks of deficit while adding that the launch the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should help stabilise the gas market.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us