European bank shares extend losses on fear of tariff-induced recession
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is seen on the roof of a building outside a Deutsche Bank branch office in Malaga, Spain, April 24, 2024. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Commerzbank is pictured at the company's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo
07 Apr 2025 02:47PM
Shares in German lenders continued their losses for a third day as U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs ignited fears of an all-out trade war and a global economic recession.

Germany's Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were down between 9.5 per cent-10.3 per cent in early Frankfurt trade, after they closed 5.4 per cent and 9.8 per cent lower on Friday.

Switzerland's UBS was seen down 3.6 per cent in pre-market trade.

Banking stocks elsewhere also tanked, with an index of Japanese bank stocks plunging as much as 17 per cent.

HSBC's Hong Kong shares plunged 14.7 per cent.

Source: Reuters
