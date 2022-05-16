Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

European businesses fear more COVID disruption in China
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

European businesses fear more COVID disruption in China

European businesses fear more COVID disruption in China

Vehicles wait at the traffic lights on a road with little traffic in the Central Business District (CBD), amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China May 14, 2022. REUTERS/Ryan Woo/File Photo

16 May 2022 08:10PM (Updated: 16 May 2022 08:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHENZHEN, China : European businesses in China are awaiting the next wave of disruption from COVID-19 outbreaks and see little chance of improvement until the country increases vaccination rates, the European Chamber of Commerce in China said on Monday.

Shanghai has set out plans to end its COVID lockdown that has lasted more than six weeks, hitting China's economy, where industrial output and retail sales fell in April at the fastest in more than two years, missing expectations.

But even if Shanghai's lockdown is lifted next month, restrictions on the overseas travel of mainland citizens and the risk of further Omicron flare-ups are creating uncertainty, Chamber representatives from across China said during a roundtable.

"The outlook is quite gloomy," said Bettina Schoen-Behanzin, the chamber's vice president. "Business confidence has really taken a severe hit due to the ongoing erratic policies of the Shanghai lockdown."

"Many companies and individuals are seriously considering their China presence."

China says its zero-COVID approach is necessary to prevent the country's health resources from being overwhelmed.

Jorg Wuttke, the chamber's president, said it was highly unlikely that China's COVID problems would be resolved in the second half of the year, given the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant.

"When is China going to have a massive vaccination campaign or even operate a vaccination mix in order to create an environment where you don't have to lockdown because people have a certain amount of herd immunity?," he said. "We don't see any of that at this stage."

Foreign businesses were also shocked by the National Immigration Administration's announcement last week that it would "strictly limit" unnecessary overseas travels by Chinese citizens to minimize the risks of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, he said.

"It's very ironic that we're striving to localise our management but then the management can't travel to our headquarters," Wuttke said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us