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European Commission is in contact with Anthropic on Mythos, Dombrovskis says
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European Commission is in contact with Anthropic on Mythos, Dombrovskis says

European Commission is in contact with Anthropic on Mythos, Dombrovskis says

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

05 May 2026 03:43AM
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BRUSSELS, May 4 : The European Commission is in contact with Anthropic regarding Mythos and is assessing its possible implications, European Economic Commissioner Valdis ​Dombrovskis told reporters on Monday.

"The commission representatives met with Anthropic and was briefed on technical details around cyber capabilities and the risk of this Mythos preview, so we are currently assessing possible implications in light of the EU policies and legislation," Dombrovskis said.

Cybersecurity experts believe Mythos, a model designed to find flaws in computer code, may turbo-charge attacks on banks' technology systems but has so far not been made available to any European banks.

Source: Reuters
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