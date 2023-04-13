European Data Protection Board creates ChatGPT task force

BRUSSELS : The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) on Thursday moved to create a task force on ChatGPT, the agency said in a statement.

The EDPB is an independent body that oversees data protection rules in the European Union, composed of national data protection watchdogs.

"The EDPB members discussed the recent enforcement action undertaken by the Italian data protection authority against OpenAI about the Chat GPT service," the statement said.

"The EDPB decided to launch a dedicated task force to foster cooperation and to exchange information on possible enforcement actions conducted by data protection authorities."

A source at one national watchdog said member states hoped to align on policy following Italy's move to curb ChatGPT but that would take time.

The issue was added to the body's agenda following a request from Spain to discuss the matter earlier this week.