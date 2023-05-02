Logo
European e-scooter operator TIER Mobility explores merger - Sky News
European e-scooter operator TIER Mobility explores merger - Sky News

E-scooters of Tier Mobility, a start-up for shared micro-mobility services, are parked in Cologne, Germany, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

02 May 2023 03:32AM (Updated: 02 May 2023 03:32AM)
Berlin-based e-scooter operator TIER Mobility is working with bankers at Qatalyst Partners for a potential merger or sale with a rival, Sky News reported on Monday.

The talks come months after TIER was said to be working with Rothschild to raise hundreds of millions of pounds of additional funding, the report added. The talks, however, did not produce satisfactory terms for TIER, the report said, citing industry sources.

TIER Mobility and Qatalyst Partners did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

In 2021, the Softbank-backed TIER bought bike-sharing firm Nextbike to create Europe's largest provider of shared lightweight vehicles.

TIER Mobility operates in 10 countries and employs about 900 people, according to its website.

Source: Reuters

