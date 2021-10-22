Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

European industry calls for EU/China talks on magnesium shortages
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

European industry calls for EU/China talks on magnesium shortages

22 Oct 2021 08:14PM (Updated: 22 Oct 2021 08:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : The European Commission must launch talks with China to restart shipments of magnesium to ease severe shortages and avoid plant shutdowns that could hit millions of jobs, European industry groups said on Friday.

China supplies about 95per cent of the bloc's demand for magnesium, a key ingredient in aluminium and steel, but shipments have dried up since September, a statement said.

"Without urgent action by the European Union, this issue, if not resolved, threatens thousands of businesses across Europe, their entire supply chains and the millions of jobs that rely on them," said the joint statement by a dozen industry groups, including metal producers, auto suppliers and the packaging sector.

Europe is expected to run out of magnesium stocks by the end of November, they added.

The Chinese government's efforts to curb power consumption have hit output of a range of metals, including magnesium, also widely used in the aerospace industry.

Prices of magnesium in China have soared, more than doubling over the past year to US$4,700 per tonne, the highest since 2008.

In Europe, remaining stocks are going for US$10,000-US$14,000 a tonne, the statement said.

"The magnesium supply shortage should be discussed in the same international fora as the semiconductors shortage," Eurometaux, the European Association of Metals, told Reuters in a separate email.

In the longer term, Europe should examine whether it can restart domestic magnesium production after the sector closed in the early 2000s due to low Chinese prices, Eurometaux added.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us