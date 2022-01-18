Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

European new car sales down 1.5per cent in 2021 - ACEA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

European new car sales down 1.5per cent in 2021 - ACEA

European new car sales down 1.5per cent in 2021 - ACEA

FILE PHOTO: Vauxhall cars are transported on a lorry in Luton, Britain March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

18 Jan 2022 03:14PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 03:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : New car registrations in Europe fell 1.5per cent in 2021, even further below the previous record low of 2020 sales, industry data showed on Tuesday.

A global semiconductor shortage and other supply chain issues have dampened deliveries of cars globally, with many carmakers sitting on half-finished goods and unable to meet demand.

Germany was hardest hit among the major EU markets, ACEA's data showed, registering a 10.1per cent sales dip in the year while others such as Italy, Spain and France saw marginal growth.

The number of new vehicles registered in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) in December was down 21.7per cent year-on-year, marking the sixth month in a row of declines.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Editing by Victoria Waldersee)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us