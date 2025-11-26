European Parliament agrees on resolution calling for minimum age of on social media

BRUSSELS :The European Parliament on Wednesday agreed on a resolution which calls for a default minimum age of 16 on social media to ensure "age-appropriate online engagement".

According to a draft published in October, the legislation asked for "the establishment of a harmonised European digital age limit of 16 years old as the default threshold under which access to online social media platforms should not be allowed unless parents or guardians have authorised their children otherwise".

It also called for a harmonised European digital age limit of 13, under which no minor could access social media platforms, and an age limit of 13 for video-sharing services and "AI companions".

The Parliament resolution is not legally binding and does not set policy.