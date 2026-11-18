FRANKFURT, Nov 18 : European technology startups are attracting more investors and are expected to raise a total of $81 billion in capital this year, a report by venture capital firm Atomico showed on Wednesday.

Here are more details:

• The figure represents a 62 per cent increase and the second-highest amount since the survey began in 2015.

• "All the ingredients are actually there: talent, capital and demand," Atomico partner Tom Wehmeier told Reuters. "But they are either blocked or misallocated."

• Europeans hold $50 trillion in savings in pension funds, insurance companies and bank accounts. "But only 0.01 per cent of that flows into European venture capital to support homegrown innovation," Wehmeier said.

• Investment remains far below levels in the United States, where technology startups are expected to attract $450 billion.

• German startups are expected to raise $13.4 billion in 2026, up 89 per cent from the previous year, with funding largely going to established companies, the report said.

• Military AI developer Helsing, robotics maker Neura Robotics and drone manufacturer Quantum Systems have each secured funding of more than $1 billion in recent months.