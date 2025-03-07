Europe's Ariane 6 deploys spy satellite in first full mission

Europe's new Ariane 6 rocket successfully deployed a French spy satellite in its first fully operational launch on Thursday, completing a return to space for a continent facing questions over its role amid a security rift with the United States.

The uncrewed launcher lifted off from Europe's spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, at 1:24 p.m. local time (1624 GMT). Controllers later said its CSO-3 reconnaissance satellite had separated smoothly, completing a trio of military platforms.

The twice-postponed launch gave a symbolic boost to European efforts to expand its autonomy on a day that European leaders were holding a summit to sharply boost European defence, though Ariane launch capacity remains dwarfed by U.S. rival SpaceX.

"We are consolidating our independent access to space and helping to guarantee sovereignty on behalf of our citizens," David Cavailloles, CEO of launch operator Arianespace, said.

European nations agreed in 2014 to develop Ariane 6 for commercial and institutional launches in response to growing competition. But its arrival, originally due in 2020, was repeatedly delayed.

The delays left Europe relying on Elon Musk's SpaceX for some launches including part of its Galileo positioning system.

COMMERCIAL DEBUT

Since the retirement of the workhorse Ariane 5 in 2023, Europe has had little independent access to space, with war in Ukraine cutting Western ties to Russian Soyuz rockets and Italy's Vega C grounded for two years until last December.

European Space Agency chief Josef Aschbacher has repeatedly warned of a "crisis" in European space access.

Ariane 6 had staged a partially successful inaugural test flight on July 9 last year, carrying out a series of trials but leaving its upper stage in orbit after a software glitch.

Thursday's launch was carried out for the French Air Force's Space Command.

Although carrying a military payload, the journey was technically considered a commercial debut because it was handled by Arianespace, rather than the European Space Agency.

Ariane 6 is built by ArianeGroup, co-owned by Airbus and Safran.

Airbus also built the satellite, while its high-definition optical instrument was built by Franco-Italian Thales Alenia Space (TAS), controlled by Thales and Leonardo.

Airbus and TAS are discussing setting up a new venture to combine money-losing satellite activities as part of their target telecoms market shifts to Musk's Starlink in lower orbit. Thales CEO Patrice Caine said this week talks remained "exploratory".