Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Europe's tech stocks set for biggest monthly drop in more than 13 years
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Europe's tech stocks set for biggest monthly drop in more than 13 years

Europe's tech stocks set for biggest monthly drop in more than 13 years

FILE PHOTO: A person wears virtual reality goggles at the European Space Agency (ESA) stand in the Web Summit, Europe's largest technology conference, in Lisbon, Portugal, November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

28 Jan 2022 04:51PM (Updated: 28 Jan 2022 05:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: European technology stocks fell on Friday (Jan 28) and was on track for its biggest monthly drop since the 2008 global financial crisis as investors sold growth stocks in January amid concerns about an aggressive Federal Reserve tightening and mounting tensions in Ukraine.

A darling of the pandemic, Europe's technology sector, which had risen to its highest level in 21 years in November, slid 15 per cent in January and was on course for its worst month since October 2008. At 8.10am GMT, the index was down 1.2 per cent.

European tech moved in January in tandem with the Nasdaq index in the United States, which also registered the worst month in more than 23 years.

Global tech stocks have been under pressure as investors have been more reluctant to pay hefty valuations for growth stocks, as the Fed said it will likely hike interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month in battle to tame inflation.

Mounting tensions between Russia and the US over former Soviet country Ukraine also sent investors looking for safer assets. On Thursday, both sides said they kept the door open to further dialogue.

Source: Reuters/vc

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us