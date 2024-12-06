Europe's Vega-C rocket returns to space after two-year gap

Europe's Arianespace launched the Vega-C rocket on Thursday, marking a return to space for the upgraded Italian launcher two years after it failed during a debut commercial mission.

Carrying the Sentinel-1C satellite into orbit for the European Union's flagship Copernicus Earth observation programme, Vega-C blasted off from its Kourou launch pad in French Guiana at 6:20 p.m. (2120 GMT), live images showed.

"Piloting is calm and the parameters on board are normal," range operations manager Jean-Frederic Alasa said at the Guiana Space Centre control room several minutes into the mission.

The launch of the small-to-medium-sized rocket is the latest step in securing Europe's access to space after the Ariane 6 heavy launcher staged an inaugural test flight in July. Ariane 6's own commercial debut has been delayed to 2025.

"An important day for Italy and for Europe. Vega C is back!" said Teodoro Valente, president of the Italian Space Agency ASI that is the main contributor to the Vega programme.

Europe has faced a series of setbacks as it faces intense competition from Elon Musk's private SpaceX launch company.

In December 2022, Vega rockets were grounded after the latest model failed two-and-a-half minutes into its second mission - and the first commercial flight - due to an anomaly with a motor, destroying two Earth-imaging satellites.

The modular Vega C is due to play a key role in Europe's access to space after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine forced the bloc to stop using Russian Soyuz vehicles.