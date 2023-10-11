Logo
Israel-Hamas conflict
Business

EU's Breton gives Meta's Zuckerberg 24 hours to detail disinformation response
Israel-Hamas conflict

Business

EU's Breton gives Meta's Zuckerberg 24 hours to detail disinformation response

FILE PHOTO: EU flag and Meta logo are seen in this illustration taken, May 22, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

11 Oct 2023 10:02PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2023 10:12PM)
BRUSSELS : The EU's industry chief Thierry Breton on Wednesday gave Meta Platforms 24 hours to inform him of measures taken to counter the spread of disinformation on its platforms following Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' surprise attack on Israel.

"I would ask you to be very vigilant to ensure strict compliance with the DSA rules on terms of service, on the requirement of timely, diligent and objective action following notices of illegal content in the EU, and on the need for proportionate and effective mitigation measures," Breton told Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a letter.

The Digital Services Act (DSA) forces very large online platforms to remove illegal online content on their platforms.

Source: Reuters

