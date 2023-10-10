Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EU's Breton likely to set out strategy on Big Tech, telco funding debate next year, sources say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EU's Breton likely to set out strategy on Big Tech, telco funding debate next year, sources say

EU's Breton likely to set out strategy on Big Tech, telco funding debate next year, sources say

FILE PHOTO: European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

10 Oct 2023 11:47PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : EU industry chief Thierry Breton will likely set out a strategy next year requiring Big Tech to help fund the rollout of 5G and broadband across Europe, leaving it to the next European Commission to decide whether to adopt legislation, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. 

Europe's telecoms operators say Alphabet's Google, Meta's Facebook, Netflix, Microsoft and Amazon should bear some of the costs because they use a huge part of the internet traffic.

Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Telecom Italia call it fair share funding while Big Tech says it amounts to an internet tax.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.