Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EU's Vestager assessing if tech giants should share telecoms network costs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EU's Vestager assessing if tech giants should share telecoms network costs

EU's Vestager assessing if tech giants should share telecoms network costs
Small figurines are seen in front of displayed Meta logo in this illustration taken February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Ilustration
EU's Vestager assessing if tech giants should share telecoms network costs
Smartphone with Netflix logo is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
02 May 2022 09:57PM (Updated: 02 May 2022 09:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : Tech giants such as Google, Meta and Netflix may have to bear some of the cost of Europe's telecoms network, Europe's digital chief Margrethe Vestager said on Monday, following EU telecoms operators' complaints.

"I think there is an issue that we need to consider with a lot of focus, and that is the issue of fair contribution to telecommunication networks," Vestager told a news conference.

"Because we see that there are players who generate a lot of traffic that then enables their business but who have not been contributing actually to enable that traffic. They have not been contributing to enabling the investments in the rollout of connectivity," she said.

"And we are in the process of getting a thorough understanding of how could that be enabled," Vestager said, adding that she was looking into how data traffic evolves over time and that related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a study released by telecoms lobbying group ETNO on Monday, Meta, Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Netflix accounted for over 56 per cent of all global data traffic last year.

The study said an annual contribution of 20 billion euros ($21 billion) to network costs by the tech giants could give a 72-billion-euro boost to the EU economy. ETNO's members include Deutsche Telekom and Orange.

Vestager, however, gave short shrift to the telecoms industry's calls to loosen EU merger rules to allow more consolidation.

"The problem is that the arguments that we hear, like the need for scale in order to invest, they are not new," she said.

($1 = 0.9520 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us