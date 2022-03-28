Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EU's Vestager says no antitrust concerns yet about cloud computing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EU's Vestager says no antitrust concerns yet about cloud computing

28 Mar 2022 10:53PM (Updated: 28 Mar 2022 10:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : Cloud computing, in which Amazon and Microsoft are the biggest players followed by Alphabet's Google, doesn't pose competition concerns yet because of Europe's Gaia-X initiative, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Monday.

Cloud computing services have seen demand soar, driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have become a big driver of growth at the big tech companies, with AWS generating 13per cent of Amazon's revenue last year and 74per cent of its operating income while Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud unit, of which Azure is a big chunk, brought in 37per cent of its overall sales.

The market power of the big companies has sparked unease at smaller rivals in recent years, with German software provider NextCloud, France's OVHcloud and two other companies filing complaints about Microsoft's cloud practices to Vestager.

"No, so far we've had no concerns," Vestager told Reuters in an interview when asked if she was worried about companies potentially abusing their dominance.

She said Gaia-X, a project to create secure and efficient cloud data that seeks to reduce the EU bloc's dependence on Silicon Valley giants, would boost competition.

"This is not something that we are engaged in, but I basically see it as pro-competitive when you have someone to show potential customers that there are more than two giants where you can place your business," she said.

An industry study last year cited respondents worried about unfair terms imposed by some software companies to access their cloud infrastructure, unfair licence terms and bundling of software products with cloud infrastructure services.

Microsoft has said that it makes its software available to customers across all environments, including those of other cloud providers.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us