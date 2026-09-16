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EU's von der Leyen to invite frontier labs for talks on tackling AI risks
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EU's von der Leyen to invite frontier labs for talks on tackling AI risks

EU's von der Leyen to invite frontier labs for talks on tackling AI risks

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during her State of the European Union address (SOTEU) to the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, September 16, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman

16 Sep 2026 03:47PM (Updated: 16 Sep 2026 03:50PM)
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BRUSSELS, Sept 16 : European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that she will invite the main frontier AI labs to discuss efforts to tackle the risks posed by artificial intelligence.

Von der Leyen's comments in her annual speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg came amid growing worries about the potential danger posed by artificial intelligence.

The dangers were underscored by Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon who resigned and accused both the company and OpenAI of ⁠racing toward self-improving superintelligence without acting responsibly. He had previously worked at OpenAI.

"I will invite the main frontier labs for a discussion on how we can support ongoing industry efforts to pace the frontier," Von der Leyen told EU lawmakers.

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Anthropic and OpenAI are the leading frontier labs which build the most advanced, powerful and cutting-edge AI models in the world. Some researchers want AI to slow down.

Von der Leyen said landmark EU rules governing the use of AI adopted recently puts Europe in the position to shape global efforts to tackle the risks.

She is also proposing a social media ban for under-15s, saying that platforms have to prove that they are safe for children. She will announce details on Thursday.  

Source: Reuters
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