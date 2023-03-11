Logo
Business

EU's von der Leyen says she and Biden agreed to dialogue on clean tech
Business

EU's von der Leyen says she and Biden agreed to dialogue on clean tech

EU's von der Leyen says she and Biden agreed to dialogue on clean tech

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 10, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

11 Mar 2023 04:54AM (Updated: 11 Mar 2023 04:54AM)
WASHINGTON : European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that she agreed with President Joe Biden during a meeting at the White House on Friday to have a dialogue concerning incentives to the clean technology industry.

Describing her meeting with Biden as "very good," von der Leyen said they agreed to work on giving EU-sourced critical raw materials access to the U.S. market.

Von der Leyen said the European Union welcomed the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act because it provides a massive investment in the green energy transition.

Source: Reuters

