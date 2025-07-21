Eutelsat signs strategic partnership with UK government for its LEO network access

Eutelsat said on Monday it has signed a strategic agreement with the UK government to offer connectivity services through its LEO network for diplomatic missions, law enforcement activities and military operations and critical interventions.

"Under the agreement, Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO's constellation will provide high-speed, low latency connectivity for British embassies, high commissions, and consulates as well as broader UK government activities globally," the French satellite group said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the UK announced plans to invest 163.3 million euros ($190.72 million) in Eutelsat, which is often presented as the European rival to the American giant Starlink.

($1 = 0.8562 euros)