Logo
Logo

Business

Eutelsat signs strategic partnership with UK government for its LEO network access
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Eutelsat signs strategic partnership with UK government for its LEO network access

Eutelsat signs strategic partnership with UK government for its LEO network access

FILE PHOTO: A satellite model is placed on Eutelsat logo in this picture illustration taken April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

21 Jul 2025 10:35PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Eutelsat said on Monday it has signed a strategic agreement with the UK government to offer connectivity services through its LEO network for diplomatic missions, law enforcement activities and military operations and critical interventions.

"Under the agreement, Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO's constellation will provide high-speed, low latency connectivity for British embassies, high commissions, and consulates as well as broader UK government activities globally," the French satellite group said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the UK announced plans to invest 163.3 million euros ($190.72 million) in Eutelsat, which is often presented as the European rival to the American giant Starlink.

($1 = 0.8562 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement