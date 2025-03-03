Logo
Business

Eutelsat committed to boosting Europe's satellite autonomy, continued support to Ukraine
Eutelsat committed to boosting Europe's satellite autonomy, continued support to Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the European satellite operator Eutelsat is pictured at the company's headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, August 17, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

03 Mar 2025 10:07PM
Franco-British satellite operator Eutelsat is committed to delivering services to strengthen Europe's autonomy in space-based connectivity as it continues to supply internet access to war-torn Ukraine, it said on Monday.

"We have deployed and continue to operate hundreds of terminals across Ukraine and the Black Sea, reinforcing Europe's commitment to Ukraine's digital resilience," a Eutelsat spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Eutelsat's shares soared 31 per cent by 1347 GMT amid a wider rally of Europe's defence stocks, as investors bet on prospects of rising European demand for its OneWeb satellites.

Source: Reuters
