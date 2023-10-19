Logo
Business

EV battery firm CATL's Sept China market share slumps, bodes ill for Q3 results
Business

EV battery firm CATL's Sept China market share slumps, bodes ill for Q3 results

EV battery firm CATL's Sept China market share slumps, bodes ill for Q3 results

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the booth of the battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

19 Oct 2023 08:05AM
BEIJING : Electric battery giant CATL saw its China market share tumble to the lowest in more than a year in September, data showed, underscoring the challenges it faces from smaller rivals and weakener demand in the world's largest electric vehicle market.

CATL reports quarterly results on Thursday, and investors will be on the look out for the extent the world's largest EV battery maker bore the brunt of the EV sales slowdown in China and rising pressure from automakers to cut battery prices.

"CATL is facing pressure in the near term, given competition from tier-2 battery makers who price their products at a discount to CATL, and weaker-than-expected lithium-ion battery demand," Citi analysts said in a note.

"This... is an incentive for CATL to offer some price cuts to secure its market share."

CATL's market share by battery installations in China-made EVs dropped to 39 per cent in September, the lowest since June last year, from 45 per cent three months ago, data from the China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance (CABIA) showed, as rivals accelerated supplies.

Second-ranked BYD and third-placed CALB both boosted their shipments in China by more than 71 per cent in the first nine months of this year, far outpacing CATL's 18.8 per cent growth, according to the data.

CATL's setback also comes amid weakening EV sales in China that stoked an intense price war among automakers and a subsequent cost reduction pressure on battery firms and other suppliers.

China's EV battery installation volume grew 32 per cent in the first nine months, cooling from a 38 per cent gain in the first half and roughly one-third of growth for the same period in 2022, CABIA data showed.

CATL, which counts Tesla as its biggest client, is expected to report 14.6 billion yuan ($2.0 billion) in third-quarter net profit, according to one estimate provided by LSEG.

That will be up 55 per cent from a year ago but marks a slowdown from a 63 per cent growth in the second quarter and a 188 per cent surge in the same period a year ago.

In a sign of challenges from outside its home turf, CATL's partner Ford Motor said last month that it has paused work on a $3.5 billion EV battery plant in Michigan amid growing concerns by U.S. politicians that it could facilitate the flow of U.S. EV tax subsidies to China.

Shares in Shenzhen-listed CATL dropped 15 per cent so far this year, lagging a 6 per cent drop in broader market.

($1 = 7.3015 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

