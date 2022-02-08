EV battery giant LG Energy Solution sees sales up 8 per cent in 2022

SEOUL: Battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) said on Tuesday (Feb 8) it aims to boost sales by about 8 per cent in 2022, seeing a pick-up in market conditions for electric vehicle (EV) batteries as a global chip shortage likely eases later in the year.

The newly listed South Korean firm, which accounts for a fifth of the global EV battery market, swung to profit in the October-December quarter, even as the chip shortage affecting automakers led to weaker than expected demand for batteries.

LGES, which became South Korea's second-largest listed firm last month in the country's biggest-ever IPO, posted an operating profit of ₩76 billion won (US$63.5 million) for the fourth quarter, it said in its maiden earnings report.

That compares with a ₩150 billion won profit estimate by two analysts polled by Refinitiv and a loss of ₩479 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts noted that the global chip shortage had affected demand from automakers, hurting the company's results. LGES rivals SK On and Samsung SDI had reported a similar impact on battery demand in the fourth quarter.