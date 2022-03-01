Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EV battery startup ONE raises US$65 million to speed US plant plans
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EV battery startup ONE raises US$65 million to speed US plant plans

EV battery startup ONE raises US$65 million to speed US plant plans

FILE PHOTO: A row of Tesla Model S sedans are seen outside the company's headquarters in Palo Alto, California April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/

01 Mar 2022 11:09PM (Updated: 01 Mar 2022 11:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Startup Our Next Energy said a new US$65 million funding round will enable it to accelerate development of a long-range battery and begin evaluating potential sites next quarter for its first US battery plant.

Michigan-based ONE in December said a prototype of its new high-energy Gemini battery, retrofitted in a Tesla Model S sedan, delivered more than 750 miles of range between charges - far in excess of the best production electric vehicles on the market.

The US plant initially will build ONE's new Aries battery, which uses an improved version of current lithium iron phosphate cells that eliminate such high-cost materials as cobalt and nickel.

ONE also is ramping up research and development on the Gemini battery, which will incorporate two different types of battery cells, including one with an advanced chemistry that has much higher energy density, enabling longer range.

The new round was led by existing investor BMW iVentures and joined by Coatue Management, a New York-based private equity firm with deep investments in sustainable transportation, including Tesla Inc, competitors Rivian Automotive Inc and Xpeng, and battery materials startup Sila Nanotechnologies.

Existing investors Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Assembly Ventures, Flex and Volta Energy Technologies also joined the latest round.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us