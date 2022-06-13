Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EV maker Electric Last Mile Solutions files for bankruptcy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EV maker Electric Last Mile Solutions files for bankruptcy

EV maker Electric Last Mile Solutions files for bankruptcy

FILE PHOTO: U.S. commercial electric vehicle maker Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) shows its all-electric Urban Utility van and commercial truck in Troy, Michigan, U.S. November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

13 Jun 2022 10:30AM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 10:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

U.S. commercial electric vehicle maker Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (ELMS) said on Sunday it is planning to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, after a review of its products and commercialization plans.

The move comes after the Troy, Michigan-based company disclosed a probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and withdrew all its previously issued business outlook in March.

ELMS had said the SEC was investigating matters discussed in prior filings including disagreements with an accounting firm and compliance with the Nasdaq's listing rules.

In February, the then Chief Executive Officer Jim Taylor and Chairman and founder Jason Luo resigned, following an investigation into their share purchases.

"The compound effect of these events, along with a pending SEC investigation initiated this year, made it extremely challenging to secure a new auditor and attract additional funding," ELMS said in a statement on Sunday.

The EV maker previously laid off about 24 per cent of its staff as it focussed on its core business.

The company went public in June 2021 through a merger with blank-check firm Forum Merger III Corp.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us