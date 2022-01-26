Logo
EV maker Link to invest $265 million in Mexican plant
26 Jan 2022 09:26AM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 09:26AM)
MEXICO CITY : Link EV Electric Vehicles, a unit of private U.S. energy company Citizens Resources, said on Tuesday it plans to build an assembly plant in the central Mexican state of Puebla with an investment of around $265 million.

Operations should begin in the second half of 2022 with four production lines with a nominal capacity of 1,200 units initially, the company said in a statement. It would make minibuses, cargo and passenger vans as well as urban buses, it said.

Puebla is home to one of Volkswagen AG's biggest plants worldwide, and Link said it chose the state because of its automotive industry, supply chains and skilled personnel.

Link aims to create 400 direct and 1,250 indirect jobs in the next five years with its operations in Puebla.

Outside of North America, the company has established business partners in Hong Kong and Barcelona, Spain, it said.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

