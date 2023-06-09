EV maker Lordstown plans to sue Foxconn over stake dispute

:Lordstown Motors said on Friday it plans to take legal action against major investor Foxconn to ensure that the Taiwanese contract manufacturer completes a planned purchase of nearly 10 per cent of the electric vehicle startup's shares.

The company said in a filing it believes Foxconn was unlikely to complete the promised purchase on the basis of a letter the contract manufacturer sent Lordstown earlier this month, in which the Taiwanese company said its reading of the investment agreement "would not allow for the adjustment of the number of shares to be purchased on account of the company's recent reverse stock split."

Lordstown in May announced a reverse stock split to meet Nasdaq listing norms and appease Foxconn, which has threatened to scrap a crucial $170 million funding for the struggling electric-vehicle maker. The 1:15 split was scheduled for May 24.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.