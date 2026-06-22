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EV maker Lucid to lay off about 18% of US workforce
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Business

EV maker Lucid to lay off about 18% of US workforce

EV maker Lucid to lay off about 18% of US workforce

Workers marry the body structure with the battery pack and the front and rear sub frames as they assemble electric vehicles at the Lucid Motors plant in Casa Grande, Arizona, U.S. September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara

22 Jun 2026 09:12PM
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June 22 : EV maker Lucid Group said on Monday it will reduce its U.S. workforce by about 18 per cent.

Source: Reuters
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