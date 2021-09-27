Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EV maker Polestar to go public at US$20 billion valuation via SPAC -sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EV maker Polestar to go public at US$20 billion valuation via SPAC -sources

EV maker Polestar to go public at US$20 billion valuation via SPAC -sources

FILE PHOTO: People look at a Polestar car during the Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

27 Sep 2021 06:59AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 06:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Swedish electric car maker Polestar is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Gores Guggenheim Inc at a valuation of US$20 billion including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

The premium EV maker, owned by China’s Geely and Volvo Cars, could announce its plan to go public as soon as Monday, the people said.

Polestar raised US$550 million in external funding in April and announced plans in June to build Polestar 3 electric sport utility vehicles at Volvo’s U.S. plant in South Carolina starting in the second half of 2022.

(Reporting by Krystal Hu in New York and Nick Carey in London; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us