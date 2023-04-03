Logo
Business

EV maker Rivian beats quarterly delivery estimates
Business

EV maker Rivian beats quarterly delivery estimates

FILE PHOTO: The Rivian name is shown on one of their new electric SUV vehicles in San Diego, U.S., December 16, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake

03 Apr 2023 09:40PM (Updated: 03 Apr 2023 09:40PM)
:Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc on Monday beat estimates for first-quarter deliveries, helped by steady demand.

The company said it delivered 7,946 vehicles in the quarter ended March, compared with Visible Alpha estimates of 7,090 vehicles. It delivered 8,054 vehicles in the fourth quarter.

However, Amazon-backed Rivian's production of 9,395 vehicles at its facility in Normal, Illinois in the reported quarter fell short of estimates due to supply-chain disruptions.

Rivian's shares fell 0.8 per cent to $15.26 in premarket trading.

Source: Reuters

