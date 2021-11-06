Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EV startup Rivian targets US$65 billion valuation in IPO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EV startup Rivian targets US$65 billion valuation in IPO

EV startup Rivian targets US$65 billion valuation in IPO
FILE PHOTO: R.J. Scaringe, Rivian's 35-year-old CEO, introduces his company's R1T all-electric pickup truck at Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
EV startup Rivian targets US$65 billion valuation in IPO
FILE PHOTO: Rivian introduces all-electric R1S SUV at Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
EV startup Rivian targets US$65 billion valuation in IPO
FILE PHOTO: Rivian introduces R1T all-electric pickup truck at Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
06 Nov 2021 05:04AM (Updated: 06 Nov 2021 05:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc, which is backed by both Amazon.com Inc and Ford Motor Co, said on Friday it was targeting a valuation of nearly US$65 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

The company, which last month disclosed nearly US$1 billion in losses for the first half of this year, said it will sell 135 million shares at a price range of between US$72 and US$74 each.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. Rivian will list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "RIVN".

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us