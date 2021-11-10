EV maker Rivian likely to fetch nearly US$107 billion valuation in market debut

Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian Automotive was set to fetch a valuation of nearly US$107 billion on Wednesday, as its shares were indicated to open more than 60 per cent above their offer price on the Nasdaq.

The mammoth valuation would make Rivian bigger than Fiat maker Stellantis NV, legacy automakers and backers Ford and General Motors.

At 10.22am, the stock was indicated to open at US$125 per share, blowing past the offer price of US$78 per share.

Since last year, companies in the EV space have emerged as some of the hottest investments.

Wall Street's biggest institutional investors are betting on Rivian to be the next big player in a sector dominated by Tesla amid mounting pressure on automakers in China and Europe to eliminate vehicle emissions.

Rivian's IPO comes against the backdrop of the UN Climate Summit, which saw automakers, airlines and governments unveil a raft of pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions from global transport.

Founded in 2009, Rivian has been investing heavily to ramp up production, doubling down on its upscale all-electric R1T pickup truck, which was launched in September.

The Irvine, California-based company plans to build at least one million vehicles a year by the end of the decade, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Rivian priced an upsized IPO of 153 million shares at US$78 per share, raising nearly US$12 billion, making it one of the biggest US initial public offerings.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are the lead underwriters.