EV maker VinFast signs first dealership in California
EV maker VinFast signs first dealership in California

The logo of Vietnam's VinFast, a fledgling electric vehicle (EV) maker, is pictured in a sales location at a shopping mall in Santa Monica, California, U.S., May 23, 2022. REUTERS/David Swanson/File Photo

18 Jun 2025 10:15PM
Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker VinFast on Wednesday announced its first dealership in California, and is set to begin operations this month.

Source: Reuters
