EV makers plug into Tesla's charging network

More electric-vehicle makers signed up to access Tesla's charging infrastructure across the United States, potentially making the Elon Musk-led company's superchargers the industry standard.
Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) is more widely available and reliable than rival charging network CCS, which is backed by automakers such as Volkswagen and Hyundai Motor.
Here is a list of the companies adopting NACS:
Company Type Announcement
Ford Motor Co Automaker May 2023
General Motors Automaker June 2023
Rivian Automotive Automaker June 2023
Volvo Cars Automaker June 2023
Polestar Automaker June 2023
SK Signet Charger maker June 2023
ChargePoint Holdings Charger maker June 2023
Blink Charging Charger maker June 2023
Tritium DCFC Charger maker June 2023
EVgo Charger maker June 2023
ABB Inc Charger maker June 2023
Wallbox Charger maker June 2023
Electrify June 2023
America Charger maker
Automaker July 2023
Mercedes-Benz