EV makers plug into Tesla's charging network
EV makers plug into Tesla's charging network

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tesla is pictured at a dealership in Chambourcy, near Paris, France, December 15, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

07 Jul 2023 09:19PM
More electric-vehicle makers signed up to access Tesla's charging infrastructure across the United States, potentially making the Elon Musk-led company's superchargers the industry standard.

Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) is more widely available and reliable than rival charging network CCS, which is backed by automakers such as Volkswagen and Hyundai Motor.

Here is a list of the companies adopting NACS:

Company Type Announcement

Ford Motor Co Automaker May 2023

General Motors Automaker June 2023

Rivian Automotive Automaker June 2023

Volvo Cars Automaker June 2023

Polestar Automaker June 2023

SK Signet Charger maker June 2023

ChargePoint Holdings Charger maker June 2023

Blink Charging Charger maker June 2023

Tritium DCFC Charger maker June 2023

EVgo Charger maker June 2023

ABB Inc Charger maker June 2023

Wallbox Charger maker June 2023

Electrify June 2023

America Charger maker

Automaker July 2023

Mercedes-Benz

Source: Reuters

