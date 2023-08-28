Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EV startup Canoo names board member Greg Ethridge as CFO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EV startup Canoo names board member Greg Ethridge as CFO

28 Aug 2023 08:51PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Electric-vehicle startup Canoo on Monday named board member Greg Ethridge as its chief financial officer, succeeding Ken Manget.

The company, whose shares have fallen 57 per cent so far this year, said this move was effective immediately.

Ethridge has agreed to resign from Canoo's board of directors, a position he has held since 2020, by the end of the year.

Manget was appointed as the finance chief earlier this year. The company, however, did not disclose any reason for Manget's exit from the role.

Canoo has contracts with the U.S. Defense Department for supply of advanced battery packs, Walmart and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for supplying electric vehicles.

Earlier this month, the company had posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on lower research and development costs.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.