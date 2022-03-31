Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EV startup Faraday Future gets SEC subpoena on inaccurate statements
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EV startup Faraday Future gets SEC subpoena on inaccurate statements

EV startup Faraday Future gets SEC subpoena on inaccurate statements

FILE PHOTO: Faraday Future's luxury electric car FF91 is seen at the company's headquarters in Gardena, California, U.S. November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

31 Mar 2022 07:27PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 07:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has subpoenaed some members of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc's management team as part of a probe into inaccurate statements made to its investors, the EV startup said on Thursday.

An internal review had in February identified certain inaccurate statements and the company cut the base salaries of its Chief Executive Carsten Breitfield and founder Jia Yueting, asking them to report to newly appointed Executive Chairperson Susan Swenson.

The review by a special committee formed in November, however, rejected claims made by a short-seller that called the startup "a new EV scam in town", saying they were not supported by the evidence reviewed.

The startup said on Thursday it would miss the deadline for filing its 2021 annual report due to delays caused by the internal investigation. It had previously delayed the filing of its quarterly report in November.

Several EV firms that went public via acquisition by special-purpose acquisition companies have faced regulatory scrutiny due to issues with accounting and claims they made.

Separately, Faraday Future said it expects operating loss to increase to about $186 million in the quarter-ended Sept. 30, from about $18 million a year earlier, mainly due to higher expense related to a production rampup at its Hanford, California facility.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us