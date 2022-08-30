Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EV startup Faraday Future refutes claims made by top shareholder
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EV startup Faraday Future refutes claims made by top shareholder

EV startup Faraday Future refutes claims made by top shareholder

FILE PHOTO: Faraday Future's luxury electric car FF91 is seen at the company's headquarters in Gardena, California, U.S. November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

30 Aug 2022 02:31AM (Updated: 30 Aug 2022 02:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc on Monday refuted claims made by the electric vehicle startup's largest shareholder regarding its rights as a stakeholder.

Earlier this month top shareholder FF Top called for a special meeting to remove Brian Krolicki from Faraday Future's board.

The EV startup said FF Top breached a shareholder agreement by soliciting investors to vote in favor of removing Krolicki.

FF Top did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Faraday Future has called for a special shareholder meeting, but a date hasn't been set yet.

FF Top, which has a stake of about 36 per cent stake in the company, said in a regulatory filing last week that it had asked Faraday Future to provide "certain books and records" for one or more proxy proposals it was contemplating.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.