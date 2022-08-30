EV startup Faraday Future refutes claims made by top shareholder

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc on Monday refuted claims made by the electric vehicle startup's largest shareholder regarding its rights as a stakeholder.

Earlier this month top shareholder FF Top called for a special meeting to remove Brian Krolicki from Faraday Future's board.

The EV startup said FF Top breached a shareholder agreement by soliciting investors to vote in favor of removing Krolicki.

FF Top did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Faraday Future has called for a special shareholder meeting, but a date hasn't been set yet.

FF Top, which has a stake of about 36 per cent stake in the company, said in a regulatory filing last week that it had asked Faraday Future to provide "certain books and records" for one or more proxy proposals it was contemplating.