Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EV startup Fisker raises $150 million from existing investor
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EV startup Fisker raises $150 million from existing investor

EV startup Fisker raises $150 million from existing investor

FILE PHOTO: Electric-vehicle maker Fisker Inc. introduces the PEAR electric vehicle in Huntington Beach, California, August 3, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

29 Sep 2023 09:16PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Fisker Inc has raised $150 million from an existing institutional investor through the issue of convertible bonds with an additional $550 million in funding available, the electric-vehicle startup said on Friday.

The EV company expects to use the proceeds to ramp up deliveries. Fisker earlier this month reiterated its plan to increase deliveries of its flagship Ocean sports utility vehicle to 300 units per day later this year.

The new investment follows a previously announced convertible notes offering of $340 million in July to the unnamed investor.

Shares of the company fell 2.3 per cent in premarket trading.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.