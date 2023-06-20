Logo
Eve agrees on potential sale of up to 150 flying cars
Eve agrees on potential sale of up to 150 flying cars

The logo for Eve Air Mobility is displayed on a screen during the company’s debut on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

20 Jun 2023 06:36PM (Updated: 20 Jun 2023 07:08PM)
SAO PAULO :Electric aircraft maker Eve, controlled by Brazil's Embraer, said on Tuesday it has signed letters of intent for potential sales of its "flying car" to Voar Aviation, Nordic Aviation and Wideroe Zero.

The fresh deals, announced during the Paris Airshow, include the possible purchase of 70 electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs) by Voar, 30 aircraft by lessor Nordic and 50 aircraft by Wideroe.

Eve, which holds a backlog of some 2,800 orders before starting production, has recently completed wind tunnel testing for the futuristic vehicle and expects to start commercial operations in 2026.

Under the new agreements, Eve said in a statement, Voar would operate its eVTOLs in Brazil's main metropolitan areas and popular tourist destinations, such as Sao Paulo, Florianopolis and Salvador.

Nordic will acquire 15 firm orders plus 15 optional eVTOLs that will be leased to fleet operators, the company added, while Norway's Wideroe would look at launching the "flying car" operations in Scandinavia.

Wideroe Zero's parent Wideroe is already an Embraer customer for conventional jets, currently having three E190-E2 aircraft in its fleet. Its low-carbon unit envisions all domestic short-haul flights to be electric as part of Norway's goal of achieving carbon-neutral aviation by 2040.

Source: Reuters

