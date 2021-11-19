Evergrande to be removed from Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

HONG KONG: Embattled developer China Evergrande Group will be removed from Hong Kong's Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, the benchmark provider said on Friday (Nov 19) following its regular quarterly review.

The Hang Seng Indexes Company does not typically give reasons for changes to its indexes, and did not in Friday's statement.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index is designed to reflect the performance of mainland Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, and includes the top 50 eligible stocks by a measure of their market value.

Evergrande's shares have fallen more than 80 per cent year to date.