Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Evergrande to be removed from Hang Seng China Enterprises Index
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Evergrande to be removed from Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

Evergrande to be removed from Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

File photo. The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong, on Sep 23, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

19 Nov 2021 08:49PM (Updated: 19 Nov 2021 09:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: Embattled developer China Evergrande Group will be removed from Hong Kong's Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, the benchmark provider said on Friday (Nov 19) following its regular quarterly review.

The Hang Seng Indexes Company does not typically give reasons for changes to its indexes, and did not in Friday's statement.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index is designed to reflect the performance of mainland Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, and includes the top 50 eligible stocks by a measure of their market value.

Evergrande's shares have fallen more than 80 per cent year to date.

Related:

Separately, Hang Seng Indexes said they had added technology firms JD.com and Netease to the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Hang Seng Indexes is trying to include more securities in the benchmark to make it more reflective of the companies listed in Hong Kong.

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

Evergrande hong kong stock

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us