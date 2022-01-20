Logo
Evergrande bondholder advisor says property firm has made contact
FILE PHOTO: A surveillance camera is seen near the logo of the China Evergrande Group at the Evergrande Center in Shanghai, China, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

20 Jan 2022 09:02PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 09:02PM)
LONDON : An advisor for a group of China Evergrande's international creditors said on Thursday the troubled property giant's team had been in touch following a warning letter about potential legal action.

"We have had engagement with the advisers from the company," said Neil McDonald, a partner at law firm Kirkland & Ellis, which had earlier released a letter on behalf of bondholders complaining about a lack of talks between the two sides.

"We continue to remain hopeful that they will engage constructively. But we will take appropriate steps to protect the rights of creditors (if necessary)," he added.

(Reporting by Marc Jones and Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Source: Reuters

