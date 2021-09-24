China Evergrande bondholders in limbo over debt crisis

SINGAPORE: China Evergrande slipped towards a kind of limbo on Friday (Sep 24) as time ticked away on an interest payment deadline that global markets are watching for signs of default, leaving investors on tenterhooks over the embattled property giant's fate.

The company owes US$305 billion, has run short of cash and markets are worried a collapse could pose systemic risks to China's financial system and reverberate around the world.

China's central bank again injected cash into the banking system on Friday, seen as a signal of support for markets. But authorities have been silent on Evergrande's predicament and China's state media has offered no clues on a rescue plan.

Evergrande appointed financial advisers and warned of default last week, and world markets fell heavily on Monday amid fears of contagion, though they have since stabilised.

At its offices, furious small investors have protested to try and retrieve life savings sunk into its properties and wealth-management products.

Evergrande has promised to prioritise such investors and resolved one coupon payment on a domestic bond this week, giving markets a glimmer of hope. But it has said nothing about a US$83.5 million offshore interest payment that was due on Thursday or a US$47.5 million payment due next week.

It enters a 30-day grace period if it fails to pay Thursday's dues and would be in default if that window passed without settling the debt. Bondholders are starting to think it might be a month or so before things become clearer.