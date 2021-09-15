An Evergrande default may have broad China economic effects, warns Fitch

HONG KONG: Rating agency Fitch said that numerous sectors could be exposed to heightened credit risk if China's number 2 property developer Evergrande Group were to default, although the overall impact on the banking sector would be manageable.

Evergrande is scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers, as it teeters between a messy meltdown with far-reaching impacts, a managed collapse or the less likely prospect of a bailout by Beijing.

Regulators have warned of broader risks to the country's financial system if the company's US$305 billion of liabilities aren't contained.

"We believe a default would reinforce credit polarisation among homebuilders and could result in headwinds for some smaller banks," Fitch said in a note late on Tuesday (Sep 14).

Fitch downgraded China Evergrande Group to CC from CCC+ on Sep 7, indicating that it viewed a default of some kind as probable.

On Tuesday, Evergrande said it has engaged advisers to examine its financial options and warned of cross-default risks amid plunging property sales and lack of progress in asset disposals.

Fitch said 572 billion yuan (US$88.8 billion) of Evergrande's borrowings were held by banks and other financial institutions, but banks may also have indirect exposure to the developer's suppliers, who are owed 667 billion yuan for goods and services.

"Smaller banks with higher exposure to Evergrande or to other vulnerable developers could face significant increases in non-performing loans (NPLs), depending on how any credit event involving Evergrande develops," Fitch said.

But the agency added a recent People’s Bank of China sensitivity test showed the average capital adequacy ratio of the 4,000 banks in the country would only drop modestly if the NPL ratio for property-development loans were to rise by 15 basis points.