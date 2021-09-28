Evergrande fuels concerns over China's housing bubble

BEIJING: A state crackdown on China's colossal property market has helped send one of its biggest developers to the brink of collapse, and analysts warn the fallout could lead to the bursting of a bubble that has been building for more than two decades.

China's property market has been a critical part of the economy, as Beijing's promise to improve people's living standards translated into new homes that in turn fuelled massive construction.

Hundreds of millions of middle-class Chinese see property as a key family asset and status symbol.

China's housing scene took off after key 1998 market reforms that boosted the private market from employer-designated homes - rocketing in a breath-taking building boom on the back of rapid urbanisation and wealth accumulation.

But as prices soared, an anxious Beijing fretted about wealth disparity and the potential for social instability.

The average apartment price was 9.2 times disposable income last year, according to services firm E-House China, pricing many out of the market.

Highly leveraged developers have also prompted fears of financial instability.

Last year, Beijing introduced metrics to cap debt ratios called "three red lines" and tightened scrutiny over crucial funding raised by pre-sale deposits.

The plan was "to reduce the risk of the riskiest", said Dinny McMahon, of consultancy Trivium.

"The idea was that this would be a mechanism to force the most risky developers to pare back their debt levels," he added.

"And those that were less risky - it gave them scope to continue growing."

At the forefront of that rapid expansion was Evergrande, built by founder Xu Jiayin in 1996 to have a presence in 280 cities and an empire that includes mineral water, wealth products and even a football team.

Now one of the country's largest developers, it is drowning in liabilities of more than US$300 billion as it navigates China's new rules.

All eyes are on how the crisis is handled by Beijing, which has so far remained quiet, with lingering fears over consumer confidence and an already weakening property market.

"What starts off as a problem exclusively for Evergrande today could snowball to take in other relatively weak developers tomorrow," added McMahon.