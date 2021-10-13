As Evergrande default looms, what legal options do offshore creditors have?

HONG KONG: With China Evergrande Group's default deadline drawing closer, offshore bond investors in the property developer are pondering their legal options to safeguard their investments.

Below are some factors at play as offshore investors, with about US$20 billion of Evergrande debt outstanding, gear up to deal with the potential fallout from what could become China's biggest ever corporate default:

DO EVERGRANDE'S OFFSHORE BONDS CARRY ANY GUARANTEE FROM ISSUER?

Chinese legal rules prevent mainland-incorporated parent companies from guaranteeing their subsidiaries’ offshore debt without going through a registration and approval process.

To work around this, offshore corporate bonds, in many cases, are issued by Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and feature a so-called keepwell structure.

The way many market participants worked around the lack of a guarantee was by using keepwell deeds - an undertaking to bondholders, and the offshore SPV which issues the debt, that the parent will make sure the SPV maintains a positive net worth and remains solvent.

The keepwell structure emerged in 2012 to 2013, according to Fitch, which cited data estimating that in 2020 more than 16 per cent, or nearly US$100 billion, of outstanding offshore bonds issued by Chinese corporates contained keepwell structures.

IS THE KEEPWELL STRUCTURE LEGALLY ENFORCEABLE?

Chinese courts are widely seen to have broad discretion to refuse to enforce a keepwell, based on public interest.

"The fundamental question in front of investors is whether the keepwell agreement is enforceable and what difference that may make in the recovery process should the group default," said Matthew Chow at S&P Global Ratings.

Test cases for this structure have been few and far between.

Chow points to the case of Peking University Founder Group, where court-appointed administrators ruled last year that they would not recognise the keepwell deeds of the group's defaulted offshore bonds.

But in a separate case, an offshore bondholder in CEFC Shanghai International Group Limited (CEFC), who filed a claim in Hong Kong against the company for breach of the keepwell deed, secured a default judgment in its favour.

This decision was upheld last November on the grounds that enforcement would not be contrary to public interest, law firm Ashurst says. But it notes that a decision could have been different if proceedings had been contested.