Debt-crippled Evergrande vows 'full steam ahead' to deliver homes

BEIJING: Embattled Chinese firm Evergrande will deliver almost four times the number of housing units to buyers in December than in the previous three months, its chairman said, as the real estate behemoth grapples with massive debts.

Evergrande - drowning in US$300 billion in liabilities - has struggled to repay bondholders and investors after becoming ensnared in Beijing's deleveraging crackdown on the bloated property sector.

But the group - which officially defaulted on a major bond payment this month - has insisted it will be able to complete tens of thousands of units and pay off some debts.

"Since the company's troubles began, we delivered fewer than 10,000 units in September, October and November," chairman Hui Ka Yan - known as Xu Jiayin in Mandarin - told a company meeting on Sunday (Dec 27) evening, according to a post on Evergrande's official WeChat account.

"There are only five days left this month, we must charge full steam ahead to guarantee the delivery of 39,000 units this month."

The new homes are across 115 developments, he said.

"Absolutely nobody at Evergrande is allowed to 'lie flat'," Hui added, referring to an internet slang term for "slacking off" popular among young people.