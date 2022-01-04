'Evergrande return our money!' Investors protest at office of Chinese developer

GUANGZHOU, China: Investors in financial products issued by China Evergrande Group protested outside the cash-strapped company's offices in Guangzhou on Tuesday (Jan 4), with many worried that their returns would be sacrificed to keep real estate projects afloat.

Members of the crowd of roughly 100 people shouted "Evergrande, return our money!", reprising a chant used by disgruntled investors and suppliers last autumn as the deterioration in its financial position became apparent.

On Friday, Evergrande announced a dial-back of plans to repay investors in its wealth management products, announcing that each could expect ¥8,000 (US$1,256) per month in principal payment for three months starting in January, irrespective of when their investment matures.

Once China's top selling developer but now reeling under more than US$300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande had previously agreed to repay 10per cent by the end of the month when the product matured, without specifying an amount.

The change sparked investor fear that they won't get their money back.