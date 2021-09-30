Evergrande misses second offshore bond payment; some onshore investors get partial payment

SHANGHAI: China Evergrande missed paying bond interest due on Wednesday (Sep 29), two bondholders said, its second unpaid offshore debt obligation in a week, although the cash-strapped company on Thursday made a partial payment to some of its onshore investors.

The company, reeling under a debt pile of US$305 billion, was due on Wednesday to make a $47.5 million bond interest payment on its 9.5 per cent March 2024 dollar bond, after having missed $83.5 million in coupon payments last Thursday.

With liabilities equal to 2 per cent of China's GDP, Evergrande has sparked concerns its woes could spread through the financial system and reverberate around the world, though worries have eased somewhat after the central bank vowed to protect homebuyers' interests.

The central bank on Wednesday urged financial institutions to cooperate with relevant departments and local governments to maintain the "stable and healthy" development of the real estate market and safeguard housing consumers' interests.

Evergrande's silence on its offshore payment obligations has, however, has left global investors wondering if they will have to swallow large losses when 30-day grace periods end for coupons that were due on Sep 23 and Sep 29.



Some offshore Evergrande bondholders had neither received interest payments nor any communication by the end of Wednesday New York time, said the people familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified due to sensitivity of the issue.