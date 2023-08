HONG KONG : Shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group(NEV) are set to open 14.7 per cent higher on Tuesday, after the company said it has agreed to sell new shares to U.S.-listed NWTN for $500 million.

After completion of the deal, NWTN, a mobility technology company, will hold about a 27.5 per cent stake in NEV.

($1 = 7.8205 Hong Kong dollars)